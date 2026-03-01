Shropshire residents stranded as closed airspace over the Middle East brings travel to a halt

Several Middle Eastern countries - including Iran, Iraq, Israel and the United Arab Emirates - closed their airspace on Saturday, February 28, after the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran.

With Dubai International Airport handling more than 8,500 weekly flights operated by over 100 airlines to more than 270 destinations, the shutdown has left thousands of travellers stranded worldwide.

Among them is 58‑year‑old Paul Fisher from Madeley, Telford, who was due to fly back to Heathrow via Dubai from Ho Chi Minh City on Sunday evening.

Paul had been in Vietnam on holiday with his wife, Carolyn, when an email from Qatar Airways on Saturday informed them that Middle Eastern airspace had been closed.

Needing to return to work, he quickly rebooked flights to London via Hong Kong with Cathay Pacific - at his own expense.