LIVE: Birmingham Airport flights diverted and cancelled after US and Israel launch strikes on Iran

Passengers are experiencing major disruption after flights between Western Europe and the Middle East were cancelled following US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

With Israel launching missiles at Iran and Iran responding with its own attacks, aircraft that would usually pass through the affected airspace are now being forced to divert.

A terminal building at Birmingham International Airport (Barry Batchelor/PA)

It includes one flight from Birmingham which was diverted mid-air. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was reportedly due to land in Doha at 5.20pm local time.

Two Emirates flight from Birmingham Airport that were due to depart at 1.40pm and 8.50pm on Saturday have also been cancelled.

A spokesperson from Emirates said: “Due to multiple regional airspace closures, Emirates has temporarily suspended operations to and from Dubai.

“We apologise to customers affected by disruptions for any inconvenience caused, and we are assisting them with rebooking, refunds, or alternative travel arrangements. The safety and security of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority.”

