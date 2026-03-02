Shrewsbury man, 66, who threatened two women with a kitchen knife gets suspended prison term
A man who threatened two women with a kitchen knife has been handed a suspended prison term.
Christopher Bellingham, aged 66, threatened the women at a property in Longleat Close, Minsterley, near Shrewsbury, on December 21, 2024.
