Watch: Police release CCTV footage after racist vandalism at Shropshire village home

Police are investigating after a house in Morda, near Oswestry, was targeted in a racially aggravated criminal damage incident.

The attack happened on Sunday, February 15, between 6.40pm and 7pm, when a window of a property on Weston Road was smashed and a racial slur was also spray‑painted onto the building.

Thankfully, the house was unoccupied at the time and no injuries were reported.

Police have released CCTV footage after a house in Morda, near Oswestry, was targeted in a racially aggravated criminal damage incident

As part of the appeal for witnesses, West Mercia Police have released Ring doorbell camera footage which shows a person walking along Weston Road at around 7.13pm.

Police say they are keen to identify this individual, as well as the driver of a car seen passing at the same time.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "Extensive house-to-house and CCTV enquiries have already been carried out, and officers are now appealing to the community for further information."

Those with information which could help in the investigation are asked to contact PC Geraint Jones by emailing geraint.jones@westmercia.police.uk.