Ocean Telecom supports Shropshire's Youth Awareness Fund

Oswestry-based Ocean Telecom has donated to the High Sheriff of Shropshire's Youth Awareness Fund which has raised nearly £20,000 to support youth-focused charities across the county.

The fund was launched as part of the High Sheriff's campaign to highlight the challenges facing young people today and ensure that funding was directed to organisations making a real difference at grassroots level.

The fund will be managed by Shropshire Community Foundation which will oversee the distribution of grants to local youth charities.

As part of the decision-making process, a panel of young people from across Shropshire will be involved in assessing where funding should be directed, covering issues such as wellbeing, education and youth engagement.

Ocean Telecom's managing director Jeremy Rose said: "On behalf of all of us, we are happy to support the High Sheriff of Shropshire's Youth Awareness Fund.

"We wish her all the very best and are proud to play a small part in helping to support young people across the county."

High Sheriff Jane Trowbridge added: "I am very grateful to Jeremy Rose and the whole of Ocean Telecom for so generously donating to Youth Awareness Day.

"It is wonderful to see local businesses supporting our young people."

High Sheriff of Shropshire Jane Trowbridge and Ocean Telecom managing director Jeremy Rose

Ruth Martin, trustee at Shropshire Community Foundation, said: "We are delighted to be working with Jane to help support youth charities across the county.

"Her campaign has highlighted key issues faced by young people in Shropshire and shown that they are willing to step up and make their voices heard.

"Now it's time for the rest of us to step up and match that."