Simon Edwards, aged 45, was physically violent towards the victim, turned up at her address, accused her of being with other men, isolated her from family and friends, intimidated and belittled her.

We have launched free newsletters for Shrewsbury, Telford and Mid Wales. Sign up to the newsletter for your area here: plus.shropshirestar.com/news/local-hubs/shrewsbury/2026/02/06/sign-up-now-to-our-new-shropshire-star-newsletters-all-for-free/

He was abusive to the woman between January 2018 and June 2023.