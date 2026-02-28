Controlling Telford man, 45, who was violent towards ex is handed suspended jail term and restraining order
A man who was controlling and coercive towards his ex-partner over the course of more than five years has been hit with a suspended jail sentence and a restraining order.
Simon Edwards, aged 45, was physically violent towards the victim, turned up at her address, accused her of being with other men, isolated her from family and friends, intimidated and belittled her.
He was abusive to the woman between January 2018 and June 2023.