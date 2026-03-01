We visited a Shropshire pub which got a new lease of life and is now a prime location for a good meal

Many a pub has lived a life and then been closed and left to decay over time, unused, unloved and with no future.

Some end up being demolished and the land repurposed, while a lucky few are given a new lease of life after being bought by interested parties and renovated.

One pub where this has happened to great effect is the Acton at Morville off the A458 between Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock.

Ben Francis and Justine Humphries help provide a warm welcome. Photo: Steve Leath

The pub had laid dormant and decaying for about four years before it was bought by Josh Cartlidge and given a full refurbishment, having been found with a huge hole in the roof, before reopening in March 2023.

Head chef Kad Jones has been at the Acton for two years and has embraced the philosophy of the pub since it had reopened.

Kad Jones said it was a great adventure being at the Acton. Photo: Steve Leath

He said: "I was brought in to help introduce a bit of fine dining in the Bridgnorth area because there have been a lot of burgers and pub grub places, so I was brought in for that and we've won two [AA] Rosettes so far.