'Never gave me a chance' - Steve Hinks speaks out after departure from Telford Town

Hinks left Telford by mutual consent following a 12-0 defeat at North West Counties League Division One South leaders Runcorn Town.

The loss - Town's fourth in a row - saw them drop from the play-off places to seventh. Hinks endured a major squad overhaul during his short spell in charge, with chairman Hayden Dando admitting he felt sympathy for the manager given the circumstances.

"It was virtually untenable, mainly due to the mass exodus of the players," Hinks said.

"They were all desperate to get out for one reason or another. It's disappointing. It's not what I thought it would be.

"It's took a lot out of me, I was on the phone for 16 to 17 hours a day trying to get players in.

"We lost 2-0 to Stafford Town last Tuesday, if you look at the side, four of them played at step four on Saturday for other clubs. I can't keep magicking players up.

"I don't think they liked outsiders, I didn't have a chance when I went there. They never gave me a chance. To be third in the league, I just don't get the mentality.

"We had a good side midweek. I thought if we could build on that, I have a chance, but half of them didn't want to travel to Runcorn. I had 12 players.

"It's a really tough one to take. It's spiralled out of control. But that's football, you think you have got it, and all of a sudden 'wow'. To lose 12-0 is unthinkable.

"I have to be accountable for that. I am not blaming anyone else. But, the different facets in terms of players going, they don't want to play, some I have brought in picking their games - as a collective, it's just, wow.

"You tell me anywhere where you're third in the league and there is a mass exodus of players. It was a surreal scenario."

The club have confirmed that Shaun Ralph and Graham Jones will take interim charge until the end of the season.

In a statement, chairman Hayden Dando said Hinks had to "put up with a lot" after taking the reins and had "tried his absolute best".

Hinks thanked Dando for his backing, adding: "He has taken a lot of stick, but I know everything he does, he has been first class.

"The budget has been there, he supported me fully. I feel for him, a person who puts himself out constantly. He's a top draw bloke."