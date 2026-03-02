Plan submitted to turn former antiques shop back into a house

Shropshire Council has received an application relating to 64 St Mary's Street in Bridgnorth.

It requests permission for alterations and repairs to the building, as well as the change of use of the ground floor from retail to residential.

A design and access statement submitted with the application explains that the building was previously a home, and has since been an antiques shop.

64 St Mary's Street. Picture: Google Streetview

It states: "The site has historically and currently had residential usage as a dwelling, there was an intervening period when the room fronting St Mary's Street was used as an antique shop.

"The property is Grade II listed, and forms part of the Georgian centre frontage on the south side of one of best preserved and historic streets in Bridgnorth town centre."

The statement also explains that little will change inside the building.

It states: "The layout is largely unchanged from the existing, with partitions and doors re-located internally to suit the new internal layouts, and the footprint remains unchanged."

A decision on the plan will be taken at a later date.