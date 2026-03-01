Victorian lantern for sale at Shropshire antiques centre shines a light on region's past

The copper lantern originally topped a Victorian gas streetlamp and is bound to attract attention from customers at the Old Mill Antiques Centre in Bridgnorth, says centre owner John Ridgway.

“This is a lovely old lantern that once formed part of a fabulous Victorian streetlamp not too far away from us in Malvern,” said John.

“Most of the lamps were taken down in the 1950s and 1960s – just over a hundred are still there out of more than 1,200 – and this lantern was bought at auction in the 1960s.

Kevin Sharp with the historic Malvern gas street lantern. Photo: Steve Leath

“It has been in storage ever since and is still in its original condition, there has been no restoration.

“This is a wonderful architectural item and a chance to own a real piece of history – plus it would look great in any home or garden and prove a real talking point!"

The lantern is priced at £450 and the Old Mill Antiques Centre, in Mill Street, Low Town, is open from 10am until 5pm every day.