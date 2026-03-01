Victorian lantern for sale at Shropshire antiques centre shines a light on region's past
A rare antique lantern made in the Midlands more than a century ago has gone on sale at a Bridgnorth antiques centre and is set to spark interest from potential buyers.
The copper lantern originally topped a Victorian gas streetlamp and is bound to attract attention from customers at the Old Mill Antiques Centre in Bridgnorth, says centre owner John Ridgway.
“This is a lovely old lantern that once formed part of a fabulous Victorian streetlamp not too far away from us in Malvern,” said John.
“Most of the lamps were taken down in the 1950s and 1960s – just over a hundred are still there out of more than 1,200 – and this lantern was bought at auction in the 1960s.
“It has been in storage ever since and is still in its original condition, there has been no restoration.
“This is a wonderful architectural item and a chance to own a real piece of history – plus it would look great in any home or garden and prove a real talking point!"
The lantern is priced at £450 and the Old Mill Antiques Centre, in Mill Street, Low Town, is open from 10am until 5pm every day.