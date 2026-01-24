Bridgnorth Cliff Railway reopens following sewage works two weeks ahead of schedule

The funicular train that connects Bridgnorth's High Town with Low Town was closed on January 6 for works by Severn Trent.

The water company was conducting sewerage upgrades in Stoneway Passage, which gives access to the bottom station of the cliff railway, forcing the closure.

The Cliff Railway's Operators said they expected the works to "take up to five weeks".

However, on Friday, Severn Trent removed the barriers outside the station, having completed the works ahead of schedule.

The Cliff Railway reopened on Saturday morning. A spokesperson said: "Bridgnorth Cliff Railway reopened on Saturday morning from 9am - 6pm. We are operating normally."