Plans for new hot food trailer in Telford industrial estate goes to appeal after council's refusal

A bid to bring a new hot food stop to one of Telford’s busiest industrial estates has sparked a planning dispute, after the council refused permission and the applicant launched a formal appeal.

Last summer, Severn Management Ltd applied for permission to open a catering trailer on land near Halesfield 9 in Telford, which it said would serve hot food and drinks to employees on the nearby industrial estate, as well as the general public.

The company also applied for permission to site a 20-foot shipping container on the land to be used as a seating area for the business.

However, Telford & Wrekin Council rejected the scheme, ruling that the site formed part of the "general green infrastructure" of the area.