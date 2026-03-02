Plans for new hot food trailer in Telford industrial estate goes to appeal after council's refusal
Plans for a new catering trailer on Halesfield in Telford have gone to appeal after the local authority threw out the scheme on visual and ecological grounds.
A bid to bring a new hot food stop to one of Telford’s busiest industrial estates has sparked a planning dispute, after the council refused permission and the applicant launched a formal appeal.
Last summer, Severn Management Ltd applied for permission to open a catering trailer on land near Halesfield 9 in Telford, which it said would serve hot food and drinks to employees on the nearby industrial estate, as well as the general public.
The company also applied for permission to site a 20-foot shipping container on the land to be used as a seating area for the business.
However, Telford & Wrekin Council rejected the scheme, ruling that the site formed part of the "general green infrastructure" of the area.