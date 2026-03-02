Amazon team celebrates success with special event

Hundreds of Amazon employees gathered to mark the successful completion of ‘peak’ - the weeks leading up to Christmas when customer orders reach their highest levels of the year.

The festive shopping period sees Amazon welcome thousands of seasonal colleagues across its UK operations network, all working alongside permanent team members to ensure packages arrive on time for customers nationwide. The post-peak celebration has become an annual tradition, giving teams the opportunity to come together and reflect on their collective achievements.

Amazon Sutton-in-Ashfield employees

Lisa Swan, General Manager at Amazon in Sutton Coldfield, said: “While many businesses are quietening down for the holidays, our teams come together to deliver for our customers locally and around the UK.

Amazon celebrates success of 'peak'

“This celebration is our way of saying thank you to every single person who played their part in making Christmas special for our customers. It's been fantastic to bring everyone together to celebrate what we've accomplished as a team, and I'm excited about what we'll achieve together in 2026.”

Mihaela Anghel, an Amazon employee who attended the celebration, said: “The party was a great way to celebrate everything we accomplished together during our busiest time of year. There’s a real sense of camaraderie here, and it's brilliant to work alongside such a dedicated team. I'm looking forward to seeing what the rest of 2026 brings.”