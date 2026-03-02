Young dancer from Market Drayton set for Coppélia debut

After competing in highly selective auditions in November, the dedicated young performer earned her place in the elite 95-strong cast. She will share the stage with internationally acclaimed professional dancers at the Regent Theatre, Stoke-on-Trent from March 20 to 21.

This is an extraordinary opportunity for Phoebe. Phoebe goes to Grove School and 6th Form and she trains at Oak Tree Dance Studio. She is currently experiencing firsthand what it means to be a professional dancer, taking part in rigorous daily rehearsals that include intensive ballet training and coaching from industry professionals. Her journey is a testament to her dedication, discipline, and passion for dance, and she is making the entire community proud.

I had the pleasure of speaking to Phoebe about her dancing and the chance to dance with EYB: “I was four-years-old when I first started dancing and six when I started to learn ballet. I was always dancing in front of the TV and anytime I would hear music I couldn’t help but dance. I love the feeling of freedom it gives me. Dancing is my passion - so when I dance it gives me an overwhelming feeling of joy. It also helps me to de-stress.

I’m hoping to learn new techniques at EYB. I would love to achieve my dreams of being a professional ballet dancer and participating in this will give me an insight to what is involved in being part of a professional production.”

Phoebe Watson

EYB Principal Ann Wall will play the role of Swanhilda. She spoke about the joy of working with such talented young dancers. She said: “Being part of EYB is an amazing experience for any young dancer. I feel privileged to be a principal dancer with the company. I enjoy teaching and coaching all the young dancers and I see some of the most talented young dancers in the country. I feel honoured to be a role model to the dancers and help give them an insight into the world of professional ballet. Dancing with EYB is an experience that will stay with the young dancers forever.”

The story of Coppélia follows the escapades of the dreamy Franz and how he comically falls in love with a beautiful, life-like doll. The doll – Coppélia – is created by the eccentric, yet mysterious inventor, Dr Coppelius. The hilarious plot thickens when Franz’s jealous lover, Swanhilda, takes her friends on an adventure into the spooky house of the mad inventor to confront her rival. Of course, the story ends happily after the truth is uncovered. The whole town joins the most extravagant wedding celebration for the smitten Franz and Swanhilda.

The English Youth Ballet, established in 1998, is renowned for its commitment to nurturing the next generation of dancers. Many former EYB performers have gone on to join world-renowned companies such as The Royal Ballet, and our local dancers are now following in those same inspiring footsteps.

EYB Principal Dancers - Ann Wall & James Pullum

This is a moment of immense pride for our community—seeing Phoebe perform alongside some of the best in the industry.

Tickets for Coppélia at the Regent Theatre, Stoke-on-Trent from Fri 20 – Sat 21 March can be purchased here.