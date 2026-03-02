The Yarnies are returning to the Flaxmill
Calling all yarn lovers! The Yarnies will be returning to Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings for a day dedicated to celebrating the beauty and creativity of fibre. Whether visitors knit, crochet, spin, weave or simply enjoy being surrounded by colourful yarn, this is one to mark in the diary.
Guests can browse hand-dyed yarns, spinning fibres, beautiful tools and unique accessories, while meeting talented indie dyers, chatting with fellow yarn enthusiasts and discovering inspiration for their next project.
Demonstrations will take place throughout the day, offering plenty to see and learn, all set within this incredible historic venue. There may even be the perfect opportunity to add a few new skeins to the stash.
Everyone is welcome, from seasoned makers to those who are simply yarn-curious.
Visitors can expect to find:
Hand-dyed yarns in stunning seasonal shades
Knitting & crochet supplies
Embroidery, felting, spinning & weaving materials
Beautiful buttons, patterns and haberdashery
Handmade gifts and artisan wares
Event details:
Date: Saturday, May 2
Time: 11am – 4pm
Venue: Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings, Spring Gardens, Shrewsbury, SY1 2SZ
Free on-site parking
Fully accessible and free entry for carers
Free entry for children aged 16 and under
Advance tickets £5 or £7 on the door (subject to availability)
Advance tickets are available via Eventbrite by searching Yarnies at the Flaxmill or bit.ly/4kJ9Zri
Those interested in trading at the event can visit bijoux-events.co.uk to complete an application form.