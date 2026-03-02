The Yarnies are returning to the Flaxmill

Guests can browse hand-dyed yarns, spinning fibres, beautiful tools and unique accessories, while meeting talented indie dyers, chatting with fellow yarn enthusiasts and discovering inspiration for their next project.

Demonstrations will take place throughout the day, offering plenty to see and learn, all set within this incredible historic venue. There may even be the perfect opportunity to add a few new skeins to the stash.

Everyone is welcome, from seasoned makers to those who are simply yarn-curious.

Yarnies at the Flaxmill | Saturday 2nd May 2026

Visitors can expect to find:

Hand-dyed yarns in stunning seasonal shades

Knitting & crochet supplies

Embroidery, felting, spinning & weaving materials

Beautiful buttons, patterns and haberdashery

Handmade gifts and artisan wares

Event details:

Date: Saturday, May 2

Time: 11am – 4pm

Venue: Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings, Spring Gardens, Shrewsbury, SY1 2SZ

Free on-site parking

Fully accessible and free entry for carers

Free entry for children aged 16 and under

Advance tickets £5 or £7 on the door (subject to availability)

Advance tickets are available via Eventbrite by searching Yarnies at the Flaxmill or bit.ly/4kJ9Zri

Those interested in trading at the event can visit bijoux-events.co.uk to complete an application form.