Two new members join Shrewsbury Severn Rotary ranks

The record-breaking style of inductions on the same night has now taken membership of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club to a total of 22 - with the club also hearing the prospect of a few more in the wings.

The double induction involved Ray Walker, retired, as a full member, and Shrewsbury Colleges Group as a corporate member through vice principal students Steve McAlinden who was accompanied on the night by student engagement coach Dan Blansczyk.

In addition to the Shrewsbury Colleges Group, Radfield Home Care and SaTH Trust are also corporate members of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club and between them already represent a total of seven representatives entitled to attend meetings.

Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club president Johnathan Callwood congratulates Ray Walker on his induction as a member.

The latest inductions by president Johnathan Callwood have now raised the number of corporate members to three – the most in the club’s 39-year history.

Ray, 75, whose background is in engineering, is a former West Midlands 41 Club chairman who moved to Cumbria for a complete change of life following a heart attack and heart bypass.

He eventually moved to the Welsh Marches and three years ago to Shrewsbury which he had ‘found a friendly place’ and approached Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club’s president to see what he could ‘bring to the club’.

Prior to his induction Ray, who lives on the Oteley Road housing development in Shrewsbury, said he would ‘love to join the club.’

In the induction ceremony the president said the wealth of experience in the club was ‘incredible’ and he added: “This induction really emphasises the meaning of greater service by young professionals.

“I am confident Shrewsbury Colleges Group will work closely with the club on future projects.”

Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club president Johnathan Callwood congratulates Dan Blansczyk (left) and Steve McAlinden of Shrewsbury Colleges Group on their induction as a corporate member.

On behalf of Shrewsbury Colleges Group, Steve McAlinden told members: “Our relationship with Rotary is something that has developed, particularly through the club’s support of our Star Awards.

“The Star Awards, which the club has now supported for a number of years, celebrates the achievement of students against diversity and we see an opportunity to take that work still further.

“The biggest thing I am interested in is encouraging students to become involved in charity work which will benefit the college more broadly as well.”

Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club agreed at the meeting to donate £790 for two students to receive Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA), an intensive, Rotary-sponsored leadership training programme for young people.

Steve added: “We will draw up a short list, select two students and update the club next time.”

The club’s secretary Gareth Watkins will also be part of the interview panel for the programme which is designed to develop team skills, confidence and community leadership through residential workshops, activities and presentations.

The president added: “The inductions this evening not only signify the ‘Ideal of Service,’ but bring great relationships and result in making lifelong friends.”