Classic comedy The Ladykillers heads to Horsehay

The Ladykillers, based on the 1955 Ealing Comedy film starring Alex Guinness and Peter Sellers will play at Horsehay Village Hall from March 19-21.

The classic film has been reworked and updated for the stage by Graham Linehan, the brains behind hit TV shows The IT Crowd, Black Books and Father Ted.

Horsehay Amateur Dramatic Society in rehearsals for The Ladykillers

For those who haven't seen the film, the play tells the story of five inept bank robbers who rent a room in the lopsided house of the eccentric Mrs Wilberforce. The robbers pose as a musical group to throw the lady off the scent as they plan their next heist. When Mrs Wilberforce discovers the truth the gang panics, realizing she could expose them to the police so they decide the only solution is to kill her. Mrs Wilberforce finds herself alone with five desperate men. But who will be forced to face the music?

The Ladykillers

The killer comedy which has translated well to the stage has been 'great fun to rehearse' say Co-Directors Robin Cooper and Alexander John Edwards and we have had a great set of actors to work with.

Local actor Callum Hancock takes on the demanding lead role of Professor Marcus the mastermind behind the plan to commit a robbery at Kings Cross Station.

The show presented by Horsehay Amateur Dramatic Society (HADS) starts at 7.30pm at Horsehay Village Hall, TF4 2NF with tickets available to purchase in advance from ticket source.