Churches unite to host Meet the Senedd Candidates event in Llanfyllin

Organiser Ruth Weston, said: "It is really important for us to meet the candidates in person, and see how they respond in public to questions from our community."

Rev Hermione Morris who is co-chairing the event, added: "Holding a hustings like this, is a service to our community. We think it is important people get to meet the candidates they will be voting for."

With the new voting system in place for these elections there will also be an opportunity to understand how the system works and how to vote.

Meet the Senedd Candidates at Llanfyllin Tabernacle Chapel, 7pm, March 3

Ruth says: "The Senedd elections are being held on May 7, so make sure you are registered to vote, and come along and meet the candidates.

All are welcome, you don't have to book, but please consider donating to the work of the churches in the town.