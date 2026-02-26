26 fun photos as William and Kate visit Powys community centre ahead of St David's Day

William and Kate - both wearing daffodil lapel badges - are visiting Mid Wales to meet volunteers and celebrate 'community champions' in the county.

They first visited the Hanging Gardens in Llanidloes earlier today (February 26). They have been meeting the volunteers who run the centre and participating in some of the workshops and activities on offer, including preparations for St David’s Day this Sunday.

The space provides a hub for sustainable living, artistic expression and shared experiences through a cafe, performing arts centre, indoor market, community garden, kitchens and workshops.

William and Kate were next due to visit Oriel Davies, a public contemporary art gallery based in Newtown, to look at an exhibition of work produced by children and young people before joining a workshop.

See 13 photos from the royal couple's visit to Llanidloes earlier today:

The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to the Hanging Gardens. Photo: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

The Prince and Princess of Wales meeting members of the public in a cafe during a visit to the Hanging Gardens, a space dedicated to nurturing community resilience and creativity in Llanidloes, Wales and its surrounding area, ahead of St David's Day. Photo: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to the Hanging Gardens. Photo: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

The Princess of Wales during a visit to the Hanging Gardens. Photo: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

The Prince and Princess of Wales watching metal being forged during a visit to the Hanging Gardens. Photo: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

The Prince and Princess of Wales meeting children during a visit to the Hanging Gardens. Photo: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

The Prince and Princess of Wales meeting locals during a visit to the Hanging Gardens. Photo: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

The Princess of Wales shelters from rain under a umbrella whilst meeting members of the public during a visit to the Hanging Gardens. Photo: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

The Prince of Wales shelters from rain under a umbrella whilst meeting members of the public who are holding up a Aston Villa FC scarf during a visit to the Hanging Gardens. Photo: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Members of the public awaiting the arrival of The Prince and Princess of Wales for their visit to the Hanging Gardens. Photo: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

The Prince and Princess of Wales meeting locals during a visit to the Hanging Gardens. Photo: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

The Prince and Princess of Wales meeting baby Arthur during a visit to the Hanging Gardens. Photo: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

The Prince and Princess of Wales clap their hands whilst watching a choir during a visit to the Hanging Gardens. Photo: Ben Birchall/PA Wire