Ludlow unveils packed programme of events for 2026

The programme showcases much‑loved regular fixtures—including the Antiques Market, Local Producers’ Market, Craft & Country Market and Food & Craft Market—alongside major highlights such as the Ludlow Spring Festival, Green Festival, History Festival, Food Festival and Winter Festival. Residents and visitors can also look forward to a rich mix of concerts, family activities, seasonal trails, outdoor cinema, heritage weekends and festive favourites like Tinsel Tuesdays and the Living Nativity.



A special feature of the 2026 calendar is the Ludlow May Fair, one of the oldest street fairs in the country and a cherished part of the town’s heritage. Its arrival each spring continues a tradition stretching back centuries, filling Ludlow with colour, music and celebration. The calendar also highlights key civic moments including Remembrance and Mayor Making, as well as community‑minded fundraising events such as the Mayor’s Charity Market, one of several initiatives supporting local causes throughout the year.

This year’s calendar has been created in close partnership with some of Ludlow’s most iconic venues. Ludlow Town Council extends its thanks to Ludlow Castle, Ludlow Assembly Rooms, St Laurence’s Church and the Methodist Church for working with us to showcase many of the standout events throughout 2026.

Printed copies of the calendar are available from Ludlow Market, the Guildhall, the Tourist Information Office, Ludlow Library, and other locations around town. A digital version is also available via the town council’s website and social media channels.



Cllr Diane Lyle, Mayor of Ludlow, said: “Ludlow’s events are at the heart of our community—bringing people together, supporting local businesses and showcasing everything that makes our town so special. A huge thank you to everyone involved in bringing this year’s calendar together. It’s a real team effort across the town, and we’re grateful to all our partners, organisers and volunteers who help make Ludlow’s events so vibrant and welcoming.”