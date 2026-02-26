Llanymynech am-dram group to stage evening of dark comedy

The one-act play is a fascinating format, with an entire world unfolding in just 45 minutes. LADS are delighted to present two strikingly different plays at Llanymynech Village Hall from March 13 to 15.

Remote Control by Marg Kynaston has a distinctly Ealing Comedy flavour. Think The Ladykillers meets Kind Hearts and Coronets, with a little knitting thrown in. The play’s dark humour draws inspiration from the writer’s own observations of friendships, marriage, illness, and the quiet frustrations of domestic life.

Pauline Rhodes, Judith Townsley and Marg Kynaston in Remote Control rehearsal.

After the interval, the mood shifts dramatically.

Anthony Horowitz’s The Picnic transports audiences to Soviet Russia in 1981. This gripping two hander, originally broadcast on the BBC and performed by Timothy West and Miriam Margolyes, blends sharp dialogue with biting absurdity. What begins as a tense interrogation spirals towards a brilliantly manic conclusion where roles blur and expectations collapse.

Bex Smith and Tom Humpfreys in The Picnic during rehearsals

Director Keith Clarke said: “It has been a delight to see these plays come alive. They are wonderfully contrasting pieces, and the cast deliver performances that will keep audiences engaged, surprised, and thoroughly entertained.”

Remote Control features Marg Kynaston, Pauline Rhodes, and Judith Townsley. The Picnic stars Bex Smith and Tom Humphreys. Pete Dunhill provides the offstage voice in Remote Control and takes on the role of Narrator in The Picnic.LADS have recently won multiple accolades for their One Act plays with awards for Best Play, Best Actor, Best Writer and Best Play. LADS took place in All-Wales finals last year and will be competing in the All-England Quarter-Finals in April.

LADS One Acts Plays 2026

In Remote Control and The Picnic, in the course of the evening audiences will travel from suburban intrigue to Cold War paranoia. Llanymynech Village Hall provides the perfect setting, with its superb stage, cabaret-style seating, and bar facilities. The evening also includes interval entertainment and a raffle.

Tickets £10. For bookings and details, visit: ladstheatre.co.uk