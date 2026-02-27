Spotlight on Shropshire women as major two-day celebration announced

Held in Wem Town Hall (Friday) and the Festival Drayton Centre, Market Drayton (Saturday), this vibrant county-wide event brings communities together to recognise and celebrate the achievements, creativity and contribution of women across Shropshire.

Importantly, this is not just a women’s event — it is an opportunity for everyone to come along, show support, discover local talent and be inspired.

International Women's Day

A celebration of local talent

Across both days, visitors can explore a wide range of stalls led by local women showcasing what they do — from artists and makers to entrepreneurs, wellbeing practitioners, authors, community leaders and creative professionals.

Expect:

Live demonstrations

Hands-on activities

Interactive displays

Creative workshops delivered by Creative Drayton

Opportunities to meet and talk to inspiring local women about their work and journeys

From handmade crafts and artwork to health, business support, community projects and personal development, the event highlights the depth and diversity of female talent right here in Shropshire.

Stall spaces are now fully booked — a clear sign of the enthusiasm and strength of women-led enterprise across the county — but visitors are warmly encouraged to come along, browse, take part and show their support.

Empowerment and creativity

Both days offer a welcoming, relaxed atmosphere where families, friends and colleagues can connect and celebrate together.

On Friday in Wem, the event will conclude with a special burlesque workshop — a fun and empowering session designed to help women feel confident and comfortable in who they are. The workshop celebrates the fact that women come in all shapes and sizes, encouraging body positivity, self-expression and confidence in a supportive environment.

BellaTrix Bourlesque

It perfectly captures the spirit of the event: uplifting, inclusive and celebratory.

Join the celebration

International Women’s Day is recognised globally each year on March 8, celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. Here in Shropshire, it has grown into a dynamic, two-day showcase of local success stories and community spirit.

Whether you stay for an hour or the full day, there is something for everyone to enjoy between 10am and 4pm on both days.

Come along, discover something new, support local women and be part of Shropshire’s biggest celebration of female achievement - we look forward to seeing you there.