Spotlight on Shropshire women as major two-day celebration announced
North Shropshire is preparing for its biggest ever celebration of local women as International Women’s Day Shropshire 2026 takes place across two inspiring days on Friday 6 and Saturday 7 March, from 10am to 4pm.
Held in Wem Town Hall (Friday) and the Festival Drayton Centre, Market Drayton (Saturday), this vibrant county-wide event brings communities together to recognise and celebrate the achievements, creativity and contribution of women across Shropshire.
Importantly, this is not just a women’s event — it is an opportunity for everyone to come along, show support, discover local talent and be inspired.
A celebration of local talent
Across both days, visitors can explore a wide range of stalls led by local women showcasing what they do — from artists and makers to entrepreneurs, wellbeing practitioners, authors, community leaders and creative professionals.
Expect:
Live demonstrations
Hands-on activities
Interactive displays
Creative workshops delivered by Creative Drayton
Opportunities to meet and talk to inspiring local women about their work and journeys
From handmade crafts and artwork to health, business support, community projects and personal development, the event highlights the depth and diversity of female talent right here in Shropshire.
Stall spaces are now fully booked — a clear sign of the enthusiasm and strength of women-led enterprise across the county — but visitors are warmly encouraged to come along, browse, take part and show their support.
Empowerment and creativity
Both days offer a welcoming, relaxed atmosphere where families, friends and colleagues can connect and celebrate together.
On Friday in Wem, the event will conclude with a special burlesque workshop — a fun and empowering session designed to help women feel confident and comfortable in who they are. The workshop celebrates the fact that women come in all shapes and sizes, encouraging body positivity, self-expression and confidence in a supportive environment.
It perfectly captures the spirit of the event: uplifting, inclusive and celebratory.
Join the celebration
International Women’s Day is recognised globally each year on March 8, celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. Here in Shropshire, it has grown into a dynamic, two-day showcase of local success stories and community spirit.
Whether you stay for an hour or the full day, there is something for everyone to enjoy between 10am and 4pm on both days.
Come along, discover something new, support local women and be part of Shropshire’s biggest celebration of female achievement - we look forward to seeing you there.