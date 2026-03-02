Century celebrations for former Bevin boy

Former Bevin boy, Maurice Cornwell, who was born on 2 March 1926, was joined by family and friends as he received a telegram from the King in recognition of his landmark birthday. A birthday buffet was held at the home and guests enjoyed a special birthday cake made by a family friend to honour the birthday boy.

Maurice at Sneyd Colliery where he worked as a Bevin boy during the war

Originally from the Potteries and obsessed with aeroplanes, Maurice grew up wanting to be in the RAF. He joined the Air Training Corps in preparation but when the time came to join up during the war he was dismayed to be told he was destined to work in the mines, keeping the home fires burning and this was compulsory. He worked underground as a Bevin boy at Sneyd Colliery in Burslem, North Staffordshire for three and a half years, a job he hated. Many Bevin boys were thought of as draft dodgers, they were not respected for the vital and dangerous work they did.

Maurice and granddaughter Ella revisiting a neighbouring colliery circa 2018

At the end of the war, Maurice got a job for Midlands Electricity Board, a sales and marketing role which would eventually lead him to a lecturing position at Wulfrun College, now the University of Wolverhampton. Maurice studied with the Open University to gain his teaching degree and worked as a lecturer in Marketing at Wulfrun College for over 20 years. He has lived in Shropshire since the 70’s, most recently on Ercall Lane in Wellington before moving into Wellington Hall care home in 2022.

Maurice aged 16 in 1942

His love of aeroplanes never diminished and in retirement he volunteered for many years at RAF Cosford helping to maintain the planes, he loved his time there. Maurice was never happier than when he was tinkering with an engine, he also loved classic cars and rebuilt a Triumph Herald 1360 Convertible which was his pride and joy. A keen golfer, he was a member at Great Hay golf club for many years and also at The Whitehouse in Wellington where he swam and used the gym twice a week well into his 90s, he was their oldest ever member.

Maurice circa 1968 when he became a lecturer at Wulfrun College, now the University of Wolverhampton

Among those relatives attending the celebrations at Wellington Hall was Maurice’s wife, Cynthia and his son, Robert and daughter, Fiona. Speaking about her centenarian father, Fiona said: “Dad is living with dementia now and is amazed to learn he is 100 years old! He has had such a full and varied life with so many different chapters. We are so lucky to still have him. He has been a wonderful father to Rob and I, grandpa to Ella, James & Sam and a fantastic husband, we all adore him and it is such a gift to be able to celebrate his 100 years with him today and create some very special memories that we will all cherish.”