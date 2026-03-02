North Shropshire Folk is back in action

Rachael is a renowned folk singer, cellist, fiddle and viola player from the North East of England. She gained fame as an original member of the award-winning folk big band Bellowhead, touring with them extensively and making many television appearances.

Rachael McShane and The Cartographers

She leads The Cartographers , a band that features the exceptional talents of guitarist Ian Stephenson (Kan, Baltic Crossing) and melodeon player Julian Sutton (Kathryn Tickell, Sting). Their music is a powerful blend of traditional folk and contemporary sounds, with Rachael's stunning voice and instrumental skills leading the line.

Tickets at £18 adults and £6 for under 18's are available on northshropshirefolk.com or 07506 724572.