North Shropshire Folk is back in action
North Shropshire Folk is back in action with Bellowhead member Rachael McShane and the Cartographers on Friday March 20 at 8pm at the Talbot Theatre, Whitchurch Leisure Centre (Sir John Talbot's School).
Rachael is a renowned folk singer, cellist, fiddle and viola player from the North East of England. She gained fame as an original member of the award-winning folk big band Bellowhead, touring with them extensively and making many television appearances.
She leads The Cartographers , a band that features the exceptional talents of guitarist Ian Stephenson (Kan, Baltic Crossing) and melodeon player Julian Sutton (Kathryn Tickell, Sting). Their music is a powerful blend of traditional folk and contemporary sounds, with Rachael's stunning voice and instrumental skills leading the line.
Tickets at £18 adults and £6 for under 18's are available on northshropshirefolk.com or 07506 724572.