From rock bottom to world record - ADHD mentor brings life-changing talk to Telford

Andy Stone, a neurodiversity and well-being mentor, will speak at The Wakes, Theatre Square, Oakengates, sharing his remarkable personal journey and the science behind the ADHD brain.

Andy spent decades struggling with his mental health, was expelled from two schools, battled alcohol and cocaine addiction, and reached the point of wanting to end his life. Today he is 10 years sober and in June 2022 completed 70 half-iron triathlons in just 75 days, covering the equivalent distance of London to Beijing, to earn his place in the Guinness World Records.

Andy Stone, Guinness World Record holder and ADHD mentor, who will be speaking in Telford on Monday, March 9.

His talk, The Science of ADHD and the Six Pillars of Health, explains the neuroscience behind ADHD in plain language, covering how the ADHD brain works, the role of dopamine, the link between ADHD and addiction, and the practical lifestyle strategies that Andy credits with turning his life around.

Andy said: "I spent 40 years not understanding why my brain worked differently to everyone else's. When I finally got that understanding, everything changed. That's what I want to give people in that room. ADHD isn't a flaw. When you understand how your brain is wired, it becomes your biggest asset."

When he isn't speaking or mentoring young people in alternative education centres, Andy works as a professional shark diver. A documentary about his journey, Substance Abuse to Superhuman, has won more than 24 film festival awards.

Andy Stone, who completed 70 half-iron triathlons in 75 days and is now dedicated to helping others with ADHD fulfil their potential, pictured ahead of his talk in Telford this month.

The talk is open to anyone aged 12 and over, and is suitable for people with ADHD, parents and carers, educators, and anyone who wants to better understand neurodiversity. A Q&A will follow.

The talk will take place on Monday, March 9, at The Wakes, Theatre Square, Oakengates, Telford, TF2 6EP, starting at 7pm. Tickets are £10 and can be booked at: trybooking.com/uk/events/landing/104527

For more information about Andy visit: adhdandy.com.