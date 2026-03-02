Step into the season with Spring Cleanse – a Holistic & Wellbeing event

The Holistic & Wellbeing Community invites visitors to Dawley Town Hall on Saturday, April 18, to slow down, step away from the rush of everyday life, and embrace a fresh start for mind, body, and spirit.

Guests can expect a beautifully balanced day filled with:

Restorative holistic therapies and soothing treatments

Handmade, natural and spiritually inspired products

Insightful wellness workshops and intuitive readings

A calm, nurturing atmosphere designed to help you pause, breathe and reconnect

Space to reflect, unwind and focus on personal wellbeing

A supportive community of like-minded souls

Gentle energy, positive vibes and a sense of renewal throughout

Whether seeking balance, exploring holistic practices, or simply carving out some well-deserved time for self-care, Spring Cleanse offers a welcoming space to begin again.

Holistic & Wellbeing Event | Saturday, April 18

Event details:

Dawley Town Hall, New Street, Dawley, Telford TF4 3JR

Saturday, April 18

11am – 3pm

Free entry

If you’re interested in exhibiting at this or future events, please contact Bijoux Events Limited directly or follow their social media pages. Applications are curated to ensure a balanced and high-quality event. Please complete the relevant application form via their website bijoux-events.co.uk