Step into the season with Spring Cleanse – a Holistic & Wellbeing event
As the season gently shifts, this thoughtfully curated event offers the perfect opportunity to reset, recharge and realign.
The Holistic & Wellbeing Community invites visitors to Dawley Town Hall on Saturday, April 18, to slow down, step away from the rush of everyday life, and embrace a fresh start for mind, body, and spirit.
Guests can expect a beautifully balanced day filled with:
Restorative holistic therapies and soothing treatments
Handmade, natural and spiritually inspired products
Insightful wellness workshops and intuitive readings
A calm, nurturing atmosphere designed to help you pause, breathe and reconnect
Space to reflect, unwind and focus on personal wellbeing
A supportive community of like-minded souls
Gentle energy, positive vibes and a sense of renewal throughout
Whether seeking balance, exploring holistic practices, or simply carving out some well-deserved time for self-care, Spring Cleanse offers a welcoming space to begin again.
Event details:
Dawley Town Hall, New Street, Dawley, Telford TF4 3JR
Saturday, April 18
11am – 3pm
Free entry
If you’re interested in exhibiting at this or future events, please contact Bijoux Events Limited directly or follow their social media pages. Applications are curated to ensure a balanced and high-quality event. Please complete the relevant application form via their website bijoux-events.co.uk