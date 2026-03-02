Shropshire Star
Close

Step into the season with Spring Cleanse – a Holistic & Wellbeing event

As the season gently shifts, this thoughtfully curated event offers the perfect opportunity to reset, recharge and realign.

By contributor Chantelle Francis
Published
Last updated

The Holistic & Wellbeing Community invites visitors to Dawley Town Hall on Saturday, April 18, to slow down, step away from the rush of everyday life, and embrace a fresh start for mind, body, and spirit.

Guests can expect a beautifully balanced day filled with:

  • Restorative holistic therapies and soothing treatments

  • Handmade, natural and spiritually inspired products

  • Insightful wellness workshops and intuitive readings

  • A calm, nurturing atmosphere designed to help you pause, breathe and reconnect

  • Space to reflect, unwind and focus on personal wellbeing

  • A supportive community of like-minded souls

  • Gentle energy, positive vibes and a sense of renewal throughout

Whether seeking balance, exploring holistic practices, or simply carving out some well-deserved time for self-care, Spring Cleanse offers a welcoming space to begin again. 

Holistic & Wellbeing Event | Saturday 18th April
Holistic & Wellbeing Event | Saturday, April 18

Event details:

  • Dawley Town Hall, New Street, Dawley, Telford TF4 3JR

  • Saturday, April 18

  • 11am – 3pm

  • Free entry

If you’re interested in exhibiting at this or future events, please contact Bijoux Events Limited directly or follow their social media pages. Applications are curated to ensure a balanced and high-quality event. Please complete the relevant application form via their website bijoux-events.co.uk 