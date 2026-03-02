Whitchurch set to celebrate literature, art and community at Caldecott Festival

Taking place across the town, this year’s festival promises an inspiring program featuring two exceptional authors, interactive workshops, creative activities, and a bustling market atmosphere.

Renowned children’s author Mark Bardsley will be in attendance, delighting young readers and families alike. Author of Dogs, Crazy Animal Poems, When I Was Young and Foolish, and Bloom Town, Mark will be hosting interactive workshops in the Library, bringing his energetic style and love of storytelling directly to participants.

Joining him is award-winning poet Sian Hughes, recipient of the prestigious Seamus Heaney Award and the Arvon International Poetry Prize. Sian will lead two poetry-writing workshops during the day and will also serve as judge for the festival’s Haiku Competition, offering aspiring poets the chance to showcase their talents.

The festival coincides with Whitchurch’s vibrant market day, creating a lively and welcoming atmosphere throughout the town. Visitors can explore local stalls while discovering creative workshops hosted by independent businesses.

Among the highlights, MOOand BOOM in Green End will present a special one-hour workshop inspired by Caldecott illustrations, offering hands-on artistic experiences for participants of all ages.

All presentations will take place at 4pm, bringing the community together to celebrate the day’s creativity and achievements.

Whether you are a budding writer, a poetry lover, an art enthusiast, or simply someone with creativity in your soul, the Caldecott Festival promises something for everyone. With engaging activities for children, inspiring sessions for adults, and a whole town embracing the arts, it’s an unmissable date in the cultural calendar.

For full event details and updates, visit: caldecott.org.uk