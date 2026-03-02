Law firm sponsors annual ‘Potter' to raise Severn Hospice funds

The Telford office of mfg Solicitors is sponsoring the 30th Pontesbury Potter which will see participants cover 13 miles of rolling countryside, starting and finishing in the village south west of Shrewsbury.

The event, which is expected to attract hundreds of walkers and runners, takes place on March 21 and will be raising funds for Severn Hospice which provides specialist care and support to families across Shropshire and Mid Wales who are living with an incurable illness.

The law firm's corporate social responsibility committee in Telford, comprising associates Danielle Fenn and Katie Hardwick and senior associate Jack Robinson, has chosen Severn Hospice as the office's charity for this financial year.

Staff have been carrying out a series of fundraising initiatives and a team will also be tackling the Pontesbury Potter in a bid to raise at least £1,000.

From left: Lizzy Ellis and Holly Gibbons from Severn Hospice with Danielle Fenn, Katie Hardwick and Jack Robinson from mfg Solicitors

Ms Fenn said: "Severn Hospice has been our chosen charity for this financial year so to both sponsor and join in with the hundreds of other people in celebrating the Potter's 30th anniversary is a moment we're extremely proud of.

"We have over a dozen staff from the firm participating and we're really looking forward to taking in the amazing views Shropshire has to offer.

"If we are lucky, we might even stop for a picnic along the way. The work the team at Severn Hospice do every day is truly inspirational so it means a great deal for us to be playing our part and helping to make a difference."

Severn Hospice was founded in 1989 and offers care at hospices in Shrewsbury and Telford as well supporting around 80 per cent of its patients at home through care in the community.

Its programmes include coffee mornings, consultant-led clinics, education and therapy and it has to raise £2 in every £3 it spends.

Severn Hospice first launched the Pontesbury Potter in 1996 and its route remains a secret until participants arrive on the day.

Corporate fundraiser Holly Gibbons said: "The Pontesbury Potter is always a highlight in the Shropshire calendar and celebrating our 30th birthday makes it even more special, not only for us, but for everyone who has supported us over the last three decades.

"This significant milestone simply wouldn't be possible without the generosity and loyalty of our local community and businesses like mfg Solicitors.

"We are hugely grateful to its committee and everyone at the firm for their support and all their fantastic fundraising efforts throughout the past year.

"Having them on board as a main sponsor is the icing on the cake and we're looking forward to what promises to be a memorable event."