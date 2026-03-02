Outstanding fostering agency in Telford celebrates recent Ofsted rating

The inspection, carried out last November under the Social Care Common Inspection Framework, recognised the agency for delivering services that go beyond the standard expectations. Inspectors praised the impact of its child-centred, therapeutic approach, care designed to help children feel safe, supported and understood while promoting their emotional, social and educational development.

Inspectors awarded the highest possible judgement across:

Overall experiences and progress of children and young people – Outstanding

How well children and young people are helped and protected – Outstanding

The effectiveness of leaders and managers – Outstanding

Ofsted recognised Nexus Fostering Midlands and West as providing “highly effective services that consistently exceed the standards of good,” noting that the agency’s work contributes to significantly improved outcomes and positive experiences for children and young people.

Local team in Telford Nexus Fostering Midlands & West celebrate recent Ofsted report.

How children benefit

Nexus Fostering’s Midlands and West approach ensure children:

Build secure and trusting relationships with their foster families, giving them a real sense of belonging.

Receive tailored support for emotional wellbeing, including access to specialists who help them process experiences of trauma, loss or change.

Enjoy stable, nurturing placements that allow them to flourish, develop self-confidence and achieve their full potential.

Are supported in their education and personal development, with dedicated staff working alongside schools to meet each child’s individual needs.

Have their voices heard through participation initiatives, workshops, and opportunities to influence decisions about their lives.

One child told inspectors:

“The best thing is being cared for and feeling loved. Nothing could be better, everything is perfect.”

The report highlighted innovative initiatives such as neurodiversity support, inclusive practices for children with different needs, and robust safeguarding procedures, all contributing to children feeling safe, valued and supported every day.

Exceptional support for foster carers

Ofsted also commended the agency’s leadership and staff, noting that foster carers receive comprehensive training, guidance and ongoing support. This ensures children are consistently cared for by carers who understand their needs and can help them overcome challenges, giving them the stability and nurturing that make life-changing progress possible.

Jane Vallender, Registered Manager, said: “Being an Outstanding agency means we can remain committed to providing safe, stable homes where children can thrive and reach their full potential, and ensuring foster carers are valued and well supported so they are able to continue affording children the best possible care, providing them with opportunities to flourish. Every child deserves to feel loved, safe and empowered to achieve their best.”

Make a difference in your local area

Nexus Fostering Midlands and West are encouraging anyone who has considered fostering in or around Shropshire, Shrewsbury, Staffordshire and Wolverhampton, or those thinking about transferring from another provider to make contact. Training, supervision and ongoing support are offered to all carers.

Visit our upcoming drop in dates in Telford on March 18 and April 17. For more information call the Telford office on 01952 916002, visit the website, or visit the local office at Montford House, Suite 1 & 2, St George’s Court, Donnington, Telford, TF2 7AS.