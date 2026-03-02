Awards scheme celebrating private businesses opens for entries

Private companies and those backed by private equity across Shropshire and the Black Country with turnover exceeding £10 million can submit nominations for the Private Business Awards 2026.

This is the second year of the awards programme which also recognises the individuals working for those companies among its 11 categories.

There are awards for tech, social impact, digital transformation, female business leader and chief executive among others alongside the overall private business of the year.

Steve Round, Midlands partner at financial services firm BDO which sponsors the awards, said: "We have long championed ambitious private companies that are the backbone of the region's economy.

"These businesses employ 27 million people and generate £4.5 trillion in annual turnover. They are the engine that will drive our economic growth at a scale that merits significant recognition.

Winners on stage at the Private Business Awards 2025

"At a time of economic uncertainty, we are seeing genuinely impressive leadership and performance across the private sector. These awards shine a light on the innovation, resilience and successes that too often go unnoticed."

The deadline for nominations is March 20 and the shortlist will be announced in June ahead of an awards ceremony in September.