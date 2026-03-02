'Limited' flight operations to begin at Dubai Airport after closure

Dubai’s major airports, Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC), suspended all flight operations on 28 February after Iranian missile and drone strikes prompted widespread Gulf airspace closures and regional tensions escalated. The suspension was announced as “until further notice” at the time.

The airport was still closed today (Monday 2 March) with all flights cancelled. However, in a major update, Dubai Airports has announced that a limited number of flights will begin to operate later today.

A Dubai Airports spokesperson said: "Dubai Airports confirms that a limited resumption of operations will begin later today, 2 March, with a small number of flights permitted to operate from Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC). Travellers are advised not to proceed to DXB or DWC unless they have been contacted directly by their airline with a confirmed departure time, as schedules remain subject to change.

A United Arab Emirates plane stands on the tarmac at Dubai International Airport, in Dubai. (Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images)

"Passengers should continue to contact their airline for the latest updates regarding flight status and timings. Dubai Airports continues to closely monitor the situation in coordination with relevant authorities, and our focus remains on maintaining the highest standards of operational safety, security, and wellbeing of passengers and staff.We appreciate our customers’ patience and understanding. Further updates will be provided as they become available."

It comes as flights have also started to depart from Abu Dhabi International Airport. In recent hours, Etihad Airways, the airport's largest operator, has begun to operate flights once again on certain routes.

Elsewhere, a Lufthansa Airbus A380 also departed from Abu Dhabi Airport earlier today. Abu Dhabi International Airport's website explains that "passengers scheduled to travel today should check directly with their airline before heading to the airport." The facility adds that it is "working closely with airlines and relevant authorities to manage the situation and minimise disruption," with "the safety of [its] passengers [remaining its] highest priority."

Flightradar24 shows that the departure boards in Abu Dhabi are still flooded with cancellations. Some scheduled departures have managed to get off the ground but with varying degrees of delays.