Fun finishing touches are needed to complete a project promoting a Powys town and its walks

Rhayader has received a £34,000 grant for a project to promote the town, walks through the town and the development of its new 3.5 mile ‘Dragon Trail’ from the town to the Elan Valley.

The project has included creating a new town map, which will be displayed along the trails on information boards and a uniquely branded trail accessible for wheelchair users and families with pushchairs.

It will make use of the existing Elan Valley footpath and will run from the Elan Valley Visitors Centre through the town and on to Community Art Rhayader And District’s Timescape Exhibition on East Street.

The new trail will act as a spine intersected by walks running through both town parks linking the attractive riverside walk with the Waun Capel Park Woodland Walk and picking up the town trail starting in the Dark Lane Car Park and encompassing the site of the Castle and other places of historic and cultural interest in the town.

Currently there are areas of the Woodland Walk in Waun Capel Park that become unusable in wet weather so part of the grant will be used to install wooden boardwalks.

Much of the money has been spent and the project is coming to an end, but councillors have been asked to come up with fun ideas to add some extra items for children.

Rhayader Town Clerk Julie Stephens told a recent town council meeting that there is a small amount of money, about £1,000 left.

She said; “We hope to add some additional items specifically for children to look for that might include small wood or metal carvings of animals, birds or other small features such as Fairy Doors.

“We want visitors to be immersed in all that Rhayader has to offer: the character, history, love of outdoors and easily accessible green spaces.

“Although the fund is aimed at attracting visitors, the improvements will make the walks more enjoyable for residents too.

“The signage, interpretation and information throughout the town will lead visitors to walk or cycle along the trails both within town and the new “Dragon Trail” from CARAD to the Elan Valley Visitor Centre and will help people find their way around, encourage exploration and interaction, persuade people to venture around town and beyond, engage adult visitors, sharing information along the trails on the towns heritage as well as its flora and fauna and engage and excite children of all ages, finding ways to invite interaction along the trails.”

The project is being undertaken by Rhayader Town Council working in partnership with Welsh Water (Elan Valley Visitor Centre), Rhayader 2000 LTD, Community Arts Rhayader and District and the Waun Capel Trust.

They were awarded a grant from the Brilliant Basics Fund, which supports local authorities to make improvements to small scale tourism infrastructure and visitor facilities.

The project will cost about £43,000 in total, with 80 per cent of it funded by the grant and the work must be completed by the end of March 2027.

Councillors were asked to tell the clerk of any ideas they have.