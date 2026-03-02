Members were interested to learn how the District Nursing Service was born and the connection to Queen’s Nurses.

She covered the history of the National Garden Scheme, the Powys gardens and how peoples’ visits make a difference.

Every year the National Garden Scheme donates to six nursing and health charities, ensuring a longevity of contributions which has made the National Garden Scheme the most significant charitable funder of nursing in the UK.

Also there is support for a broad spectrum of people and communities.

If you would like to learn more about the National Garden Scheme, Powys gardens and beneficiaries, please contact gail.jones@ngs.org.uk or helen.anthony@ngs.org.uk for North Powys.

The scheme asks for a donation to the National Garden Scheme funds plus travel costs.

Llanwrtyd Wells achieved gold in the 2025 Wales in Bloom competition.

A group of gardens open for the National Garden Scheme on Saturday, July 10 and Sunday, July 11, from noon to 5pm where one ticket covers all the gardens and two sites which received ‘outstanding’ in the RHS It’s your Neighbourhood Award.

Tickets will be available from Llanwrtyd and District Heritage and Craft Centre on Ffos Road.