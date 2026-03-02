One of the most accomplished harpists of her generation, Catrin was official harpist to the Prince of Wales from 2000 to 2004.

She will be performing Notes to Self, a series of reflective and deeply personal new tracks she has composed for Katy, her 13 year-old-self, and her first album of solo compositions in a decade at the Wyeisde Arts Centre in Builth Wells on Friday, March 20 at 7.30pm, with doors open at 7pm

Notes To Self is a step into a new creative dimension for this extraordinary harpist, whose career takes new turns with each new project.

With accompanying letters underscoring the profound stories of her personal journey, Notes To Self weaves together Catrin's experiences, emotions, and introspections.

Through her music, she explores themes of vulnerability, expectation, transformation, and the unpredictability of a life played out under the public eye.

Each composition draws from her past; a 40-year career as one of her generation's most adventurous and pioneering artists.

Her enduring honesty and bravery resonate, inviting listeners to connect deeply with her story, as she translates her struggles and triumphs into sound.

Notes To Self not only showcases Catrin’s evolution as a musician, but charts a remarkable career shaped by her experiences as a gay woman, a cancer survivor, a sister, daughter and mother.

Tickets are £20 and there is a Genz offer with limited availability, and those tickets must be booked via the box office.

All tickets are subject to a £1 administration fee.

Tickets are available at https://wyeside.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873678351

or call the box office on 01982 552 555 or email boxoffice@wyeside.co.uk