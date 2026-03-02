Buckcherry and Michael Monroe ignite Steel Mill crowd
Unapologetic swagger ruled the night at KK's Steel Mill on Friday as Michael Monroe and Buckcherry delivered a double bill steeped in grit and glamour. The packed venue, one of the Midlands’ most reliable homes for hard rock, provided the perfect backdrop for an evening that celebrated sleaze, punk spirit and straight-ahead riffing without apology.
Finnish frontman Monroe, former spearhead of Hanoi Rocks, wasted no time establishing authority. Opening with “Dead, Jail or Rock ’n’ Roll,” he tore into a set that balanced solo material with fan favourites from his celebrated back catalogue.
“Motorvatin’” and “Underwater World” carried the ragged glam-punk snarl that made Hanoi Rocks cult heroes, while “Hammersmith Palais” (from his Demolition 23. project) added streetwise bite. Monroe, ever the kinetic showman, switched between microphone, harmonica and saxophone with restless energy, rarely standing still long enough for the crowd to catch its breath.
“Ballad of the Lower East Side” and “Malibu Beach Nightmare” drew some of the loudest responses of the set, before a spirited cover of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Up Around the Bend” closed proceedings on a raucous, singalong high.
It was less a support slot, more a statement of enduring vitality.
Michael Monroe set list:
Dead, Jail or Rock ’n’ Roll
Motorvatin’ (Hanoi Rocks)
Old King’s Road
Rockin’ Horse
Last Train to Tokyo
Underwater World (Hanoi Rocks)
Shinola
Hammersmith Palais (Demolition 23.)
Disconnected
Don’t You Ever Leave Me (Hanoi Rocks)
Tragedy (Hanoi Rocks)
Ballad of the Lower East Side
Malibu Beach Nightmare (Hanoi Rocks)
Up Around the Bend (Creedence Clearwater Revival cover)
By the time Buckcherry stormed onstage with “Lit Up,” the Steel Mill crowd was primed. The Los Angeles outfit delivered a tightly drilled, high-octane set built on crunching riffs and punch-the-air choruses.
Frontman Josh Todd cut a wiry figure at centre stage, prowling through “Roar Like Thunder,” “So Hott” and “Ridin’” with snarling conviction. “Let It Burn” and “Gluttony” leaned heavier, while “Sorry” provided the night’s brief emotional interlude, phone screens raised across the hall.
There was little let-up. “Good Time” restored the party atmosphere before the inevitable closer, “Crazy Bitch,” detonated in a wall of noise and crowd participation that left the room ringing.
Buckcherry’s appeal has always rested on clarity of purpose: big riffs, sharp hooks, no frills. On Friday night, that formula proved more than enough.
There were no elaborate stage props or visual trickery — just two seasoned acts delivering what they do best. Monroe supplied flamboyant punk energy and heritage; Buckcherry countered with muscular, radio-ready hard rock.
For Wolverhampton’s faithful, it was a reminder that rock ’n’ roll, played loud and played live, still has the power to fill a room and shake its walls.
Buckcherry set list:
Lit Up
Roar Like Thunder
So Hott
Ridin’
Let It Burn
Come On
Say **** It
Gluttony
Sorry
Good Time
Blackout
Crazy Bitch
By Andy Shaw