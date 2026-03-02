It will be showing Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, a powerful and intimate look at Bruce Springsteen during a pivotal moment in his career.

The film explores the making of his stark, deeply personal 1982 album Nebraska — recorded at home on a simple tape machine — and the stories, struggles and restless creativity that shaped it.

It’s a thoughtful portrait of an artist stripping everything back to basics, and discovering something raw and unforgettable in the process.

The oors, café and bar at Knighton Community Centre will open at 7pm and the film starts at 7.30pm

Tickets are £6.50

To make a proper evening of it, during the intermission film goers can enjoy a real sausage hotdog or a bag of fresh popcorn, grab a drink from the bar, and have a chat before the second half.

Bring a friend along and support a fabulous local venue. Your support keeps community cinema alive — and there’s nothing quite like watching a great film together on the big screen.