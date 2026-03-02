West Midlands man reveals Dubai 'like a ghost town' after 'seeing interceptors outside window while watching TV'

A Coventry man now living in Dubai has told us what the situation is currently like in Dubai amid regional unrest in the Middle East. This morning (Monday 2 March) more loud explosions have been heard across Dubai as Tehran pressed into a third day of strikes in response to US-Israeli strikes.

Debris from a drone fell in the Al Hamra Village area in the city of Ras Al Khaimah, around an hour's drive from Dubai International Airport. The West Midlands man said the situation in Dubai today is "not so bad". He added that it was worse over the weekend when strikes began in Dubai on Saturday 28 February.

He said: "Day one we heard many sounds of explosions and even saw two interceptors flying up out the window while we’re sat watching the TV, then we’d count how long it takes to hear the bang. Bit crazy.

"Since then we’ve only really heard the jets flying overhead. We’re doing fine, but I know others are a lot more concerned about the situation.