BMW launches ‘M Performance Track Kit’ on M2 coupe

The BMW M2 has just got a lot more track-focused with the option of the ‘M Performance Track Kit.’

The M2 is BMW’s smallest performance ‘M’ model, while the ‘CS’ variant brings more power and less weight.

The M2 fitted with the ‘M Performance Track Kit’ gains several exterior enhancements: a manually adjustable front splitter, wheel arch diffusers and an airscoop located under the engine’s oil cooler. BMW claims that the front splitter and diffusers ‘significantly increase downforce, with aero flicks adding more grip.’

The M Performance Track Kit adds a fixed swan neck rear spoiler and front splitter. (BMW)

At the back, the car is complemented by a fixed, manually adjustable swan neck rear wing, which is also used on the BMW M4 GT4 and BMW M4 GT3 customer sport models.

There are four-way adjustable dampers and the car’s chassis has been lowered by 20mm at the front and back for better cornering abilities.

The lightweight M2 CS is available with a new ‘Performance exhaust system’; boasting carbon and titanium tailpipe trims, while the manufacturer claims the component is eight kilograms lighter than the standard car’s exhaust.

The BMW M2 is priced at £70,095, with the M Performance Kit costing an additional £20,600 when the package is available to order from July. The M2 CS starts at £92,475, with the Performance exhaust system a £7,300 option when order books open soon.