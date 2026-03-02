Skoda Superb hatchback gains new and improved plug-in hybrid powertrain

The Skoda Superb hatchback has received a new and improved plug-in hybrid powertrain.

The new set-up consists of a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired to an electric motor and 25.7kWh battery pack.

The system produces a total of 268bhp and 400Nm of torque compared to 201bhp and 350Nm in the old powertrain. In terms of acceleration, 0-60mph is dealt with in 6.9 seconds and the car’s top speed is 140mph.

When it comes to electric range, the car can cover the same claimed range as the old powertrain of up to 84 miles of electric power, while the car is compatible with 50kW DC rapid charging allowing a 10 to 80 per cent top-up in 26 minutes.

The new powertrain produces 268bhp. (Skoda)

The car also boasts a new braking system with larger ventilated rear discs. The brakes are also cooled via an airflow channel below the bumper, which provides more efficient airflow to the brakes, compared to the old powertrain’s active cooling from the engine compartment.

The old plug-in hybrid powertrain will continue to be available on Superb Estate models, which use the same 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine, electric motor and 25.7kWh battery pack.

Prices and UK availability will be revealed soon with the car anticipated to go on sale later this year.