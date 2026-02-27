Ducati’s latest DesertX storms onto the scene

Ducati has launched its second-generation DesertX, introducing a host of revisions to its popular adventure bike.

Priced at £14,995, the new DesertX receives a 890cc V2 twin-cylinder engine which has seen use across Ducati’s latest range of motorcycles. It’s got 108.5bhp, too, and revisions to the gearbox bring shorter gears initially to help with off-road riding and control. A longer sixth gear is there to boost fuel economy when travelling long distances, too.

The DesertX gets a range of off-road-focused touches

The engine is linked to a new 18-litre fuel tank which has been given a slimmer profile than before. A repositioned airbox means that riders and mechanics can gain easier access to the bike’s air filter, too, allowing it to be easily cleaned and removed after off-road stints.

A full Brembo brake system is included on the DesertX too, with new 305mm discs and monobloc calipers now fitted as standard. Ducati says that the new system means that riders can now fit a high-level front mudguard without needing any extra modifications.

The redesigned DesertX gets a slimmer tank than before

A new monocoque frame provides the underpinnings for the whole bike and ‘guarantees better off-road performance’ according to Ducati. There’s a rear suspension system designed to offer better support and softer responses than your usual setup, while a Kayaba adjustable fork sits up front. These combine with a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel with Pirelli Scorpion Rally Street tyres for all-round use. Ducati says that alternative options from within the Pirelli Scorpion range can be added for riders who want a more aggressive off-road tyre.

The new Ducati DesertX is available for a ‘special launch price’ of £14,995 for orders placed before June 30, 2026.