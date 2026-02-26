Cupra set to reveal updated Born electric hatchback next week

Cupra has announced that an updated version of its Born electric hatchback will be revealed next week.

Cupra is the performance sub-brand of the Spanish car maker, Seat. The Born was its first electric model and for 2026, it’s expected to receive several exterior and interior design changes to keep it looking fresh.

Details on the car’s exterior design are limited at this stage, however, Cupra says that the new car will feature the brands ‘latest DNA, featuring triangular matrix LED headlights and an illuminated rear logo.’

There are no details on the car’s interior, though Cupra claims that the cabin will receive high-quality materials and there will be several upgrades to the car’s on-board technology.

The current Born is a great-looking car. (Cupra)

Technical details on the car have not been revealed, but it’s likely to be available with the same battery packs as its successor. The old car receives a choice of 58kWh and 77kWh battery packs that deliver claimed electric ranges of up to 264 miles and 346 miles, respectively.

There will also be a hot ‘VZ’ model, which for the current generation uses a 77kWh battery pack paired to an electric motor to produce 321bhp and 545Nm of torque.

The updated Cupra Born will make its world debut on March 5, with further details expected to be revealed in due course.