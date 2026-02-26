Mini 1965 Victory Edition celebrates firm’s 60th anniversary of Monte Carlo Rally win

Mini is celebrating its 60th anniversary since it won the Monte Carlo Rally with the Mini 1965 Victory Edition.

In 1965, a Mini Cooper S, driven by Timo Mäkinen and his co-driver Paul Easter, took victory on one of the most famous rally stages, and the 1965 Victory Edition has been built to celebrate that milestone.

The exterior of the car is painted in Chilli Red, which is complemented by a white trim stripe that runs along the bonnet, roof and down to the rear. There are white ‘52’ graphics on both front doors – a reference number of the original rally car – and there are subtle ‘1965’ stickers located on the car’s C-pillars.

There are ’52’-numbered graphics on the front doors. (Mini)

Inside, there are white ‘1965’-inscripted door sills with a red and black background, while each car features a plaque located inside the driver’s door about specific details on the 1965 Monte Carlo Rally.

The interior also gains ‘1965’-lettering on the steering wheel spoke and centre console storage box, plus all cars come with anthracite and red seat upholstery.

The interior features lots of ‘1965’ badges. (Mini)

Under the bonnet, the Mini Cooper S is equipped with a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces 201bhp, while the John Cooper Works model boosts power up to 228bhp.

The Mini John Cooper Works Electric uses a 49.2kWh battery pack paired to an electric motor to produce 254bhp and can travel a claimed 250 miles on a single charge.

UK pricing is yet to be revealed, though order books are expected to open in March with deliveries to commence in July.