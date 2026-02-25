Volvo’s EX30 gains new entry-level setup

Volvo has expanded its electric EX30 line-up with a new entry-level motor setup.

Though as-yet unnamed, the new setup will use a single electric motor with 148bhp, which is linked to a 51kWh battery for a claimed range of up to 211 miles. Volvo says that buyers will also be able to upgrade to a larger 69kWh battery version, which will unlock a longer range of 296 miles.

The new EX30 setup will also benefit from a revised infotainment system, with redesigned settings and controls system designed to make controlling key functions easier. It’ll also get a new customisable content bar that can be configured to display most-used features.

The new car will get an updated infotainment system

Vehicle-to-load – or V2L – technology will also be included, allowing owners to use the car’s on-board energy supply to power external devices. The car can be used to provide electricity to devices such as air pumps or even kettles via an adapter for the car’s charging port.

Alexander Petrofski, Product Line Owner 30/40 at Volvo Cars, said: “We’re making some big improvements to our smallest ever premium electric SUV.

“By enhancing the user experience, introducing new premium interior options and adding smart technology like the possibility to transform the car into a powerbank for charging other electrical devices, we’re making everyday life easier and more enjoyable.”

The EX30 is Volvo’s smallest EV

Two new interior specifications are being added as well. ‘Harvest’ introduces a light colour scheme inspired by Scandinavian summer evenings. It brings light-coloured woven recycled textile upholstery, as well as a black headlining for contrast.

A new ‘Black’ colourway brings, as the name suggests, several black-coloured elements and smooth Nordico upholstery for the seats.

Volvo hasn’t released pricing for the new single-motor EX30 model, but it’s expected to lower the car’s current entry-level price tag of £33,060.