Dacia Bigster and Duster receive new hybrid all-wheel drive powertrain

Dacia has announced that the Bigster and Duster family SUVs will gain the option of a new hybrid powertrain later this year.

Both models will be available with a new ‘hybrid 150’ engine, which shares lots of components with the current ‘hybrid 130’ unit found on the Duster.

The new setup uses a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine mated to front and rear-mounted electric motors to create all-wheel drive. It produces a total of 148bhp and up to 317Nm of torque, while all cars come as standard with a six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

The Duster represents excellent value for money. (Dacia)

To help boost efficiency, the ‘hybrid 150’ engine boasts 48-volt mild-hybrid technology; however, Dacia has not revealed claimed fuel economy and emission figures at this stage.

The Bigster and Duster are also available with a lower-powered, front-wheel drive mild-hybrid petrol engine, called ‘mild-hybrid 140’. It’s equipped with the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine paired to a 48-volt battery which produces 138bhp and 230Nm of torque.

Both cars can also be specified with a regular hybrid setup called ‘full-hybrid 155’. This powertrain consists of a 1.8-litre four-cylinder petrol engine linked to an electric motor to produce 153bhp and 172Nm of torque.

The Dacia Bigster and Duster equipped with the new ‘hybrid 150’ powertrain will be available to order later this year, with more details to follow in due course.