New Genesis GV60 Magma to hit the road with 641bhp and dedicated Sprint mode

Genesis has confirmed details of its upcoming GV60 Magma.

The first of the brand’s high-performance Magma models, the GV60 brings a host of revisions and upgrades over the standard electric car.

With 641bhp and 790Nm of torque, the new GV60 Magma will dispatch the 0-60mph sprint in 3.4 seconds and will carry on to a top speed of 164mph. Three driver modes – Sprint, GT and Boost – tweak the power delivery and settings of the car, with that final option unlocking the car’s maximum performance. It is sent to all four wheels via a dual motor setup, too.

Upgrades have been made to the suspension and brakes, too

The GV60 Magma is also equipped with Virtual Gear Shift (VGS) technology which simulates the sound and feel of a traditional paddle-mounted gear shift, as well as a dedicated drift mode for use on the circuit.

Inside, there’s a 27-inch panoramic infotainment system and a 14-speaker Bang and Olufsen sound system. A new Active Sound Design+ system can simulate ‘the traditional engine sound of high-performance V6-powered cars’ when the GV60 is in motion.

When the VGS system is switched off, Genesis says that the car instead creates sounds ‘inspired by the Goodwood Festival of Speed’.

There’s a dedicated Magma button on the steering wheel

Genesis says that a rapid charge speed will allow for a 10 to 80 per cent charge to be finished in 18 minutes, too, but hasn’t disclosed how much range the GV60 Magma will offer.

Underneath, the GV60 Magma gains a redesigned suspension system with upgraded bushings and a special Electronic Control Suspension system designed to increase ride comfort while improving cornering. The GV60’s brakes have also been upgraded with large 400mm discs.

Genesis has yet to state how much the GV60 Magma will cost, though it has stated that orders will ‘open soon’.