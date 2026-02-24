Lepas kickstarts its UK roll-out with L8 SUV

Lepas has revealed its first model heading to the UK market with the L8 SUV.

Lepas is a new vehicle manufacturer that is owned by the Chinese conglomerate, Chery. It forms as part of the firm’s ‘export strategy’ programme, and will sit alongside sister brands such as Omoda and Jaecoo.

The interior features a floating central touchscreen and physical climate control dials. (Lepas)

The L8 will be Lepas’ flagship model, taking on cars such as the Peugeot 5008 and one which will sit on the brand’s ‘New Energy Vehicle Modular’ platform.

Lepas claims that the L8’s exterior styling has been inspired by a ‘running leopard’ with its muscular contours, bold front grille and leopard eye-shaped LED headlights.

Inside, there is space for five occupants while the dashboard design is complemented by a floating touchscreen display, a digital driver’s instrument cluster, physical climate control dials and plenty of storage space.

The L8 will be Lepas’ flagship model. (Lepas)

Lepas has not revealed powertrain details of the L8 at this stage; however, it’s anticipated to be offered with a choice of plug-in hybrid and electric setups.

The L8 will go on sale in the UK in the third quarter of this year, with prices, technical details and specifications expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.