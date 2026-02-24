Vauxhall confirms hot new Corsa GSe model

Vauxhall will continue its performance GSe range with a new, faster Corsa model.

Confirmed for launch later this year, the electric Corsa GSe follows on from the Mokka GSe which was introduced in 2025.

The top-of-the-range model will be based on the current Corsa model but will benefit from the ‘technical expertise and engineering DNA of its Mokka GSe Rally motorsport counterpart’.

The Mokka GSe kicked off Vauxhall’s new GSe range

Vauxhall puts the Corsa GSe as the next in line of a long-range of performance Corsa models, including the GSi and VXR.

Eurig Druce, Vauxhall managing director & Stellantis UK group managing director, said: “The GSE badge has already proven a great success with the Mokka GSE – now Vauxhall is bringing that electrifying high-performance to Corsa.

The new Corsa GSe has been confirmed

“The Corsa GSE will combine small and agile practicality with thrilling, pure electric, motorsport-inspired power and dynamics. Vauxhall has a proud heritage of hot hatches, and we’re excited to now offer customers those same thrills but combined with the electrifying performance and zero emissions in use of these new GSE models.”

Though Vauxhall has yet to confirm full technical specifications of the Corsa GSe, it has revealed a few teaser images which showcase the car’s larger, intricate alloy wheels and larger brakes. It’ll likely follow a similar theme to the Mokka GSe, with revised suspension and upgraded power. There’s a chance that the Corsa GSe could benefit from a handling-enhancing limited-slip differential like the Mokka, too.