Honda recalls over 46,000 Civics amid fears wheels could fall off

Honda is recalling over 46,000 examples of its popular Honda Civic due to a mechanical issue that could see the wheels fall off.

In total, the Japanese firm is recalling 46,152 examples of the 2017-2021 model which were fitted with optional alloy wheels. According to Honda, this will only affect ‘certain vehicles’.

In a statement, Honda said that “Customer notification letters are scheduled to be issued in early 2026. These letters will include a QR code enabling customers to submit images of their wheel sets so Honda can determine whether their vehicle is affected.”

Details on the recall – which affects many cars across Europe – were published by the European Commission. The report added that the issue came from wheels not being fitted tightly enough and this, in a ‘worst case scenario’ could result in the wheel falling off.

However, Honda UK added in its statement that “In the meantime, customers may continue to drive their vehicles in their current condition.”

