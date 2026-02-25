UK Drive: The Skoda Fabia 130 is a good car, but it’s not a hot hatch

What is it?

(Skoda)

Small, fast and fun hot hatchbacks have become endangered by the uptake in EVs and SUVs.

With many car manufacturers abandoning this sector of the market, Skoda has gone against that strategy and decided to introduce a performance-focused variant of the Fabia supermini.

Introducing the Fabia 130, a fun new entry into the fast-fading world of hot hatchbacks. So, does the 130 deserve the ‘hot hatch’ status, or is it just a standard Fabia with a few exterior upgrades? Let’s find out.

What’s new?

(Skoda)

Let’s start with its name. To make sure you don’t get confused, the ‘130’ nameplate refers to Skoda’s 130th anniversary, with this sporty Fabia a birthday present to itself.

The car’s standard powertrain has been beefed up to produce more power, while there are several exterior enhancements to differentiate it from the ordinary Fabia variants.

The chassis has been stiffened and there is a lower ride height to boost its cornering abilities.

To make the 130 feel more special, it’s based on the Fabia Monte Carlo, utilising the same sporty interior styling features with carbon fibre-look upholstery and sports seats.

What’s under the bonnet?

(Skoda)

The 130 is equipped with a tweaked version of the standard car’s 1.5-litre turbocharged ‘EVO 2’ petrol engine.

Power has increased from 148bhp to 174bhp and 250Nm of torque, making it the most powerful Skoda Fabia ever. It can take the car to 60mph in 7.2 seconds and will top out at 141mph.

It’s also extremely economical, as Skoda claims the car can manage 50.3mpg, though on a near-250-mile journey, our test car averaged an impressive 58.4mpg.

What’s it like to drive?

(Skoda)

Despite its sporty credentials, the Fabia 130 is not as hot as you might think for several reasons.

When it comes to performance, the car doesn’t feel as fast as it could be, as it is missing a lot of top-end grunt.

The standard DSG automatic gearbox also takes away the engagement you would have with a manual, which we think would be much better suited for the car. The gearbox itself is sluggish and hesitant when pulling away from junctions.

However, the Fabia 130 is still an entertaining car to drive, thanks to its tuned chassis and suspension. There’s quicker turn-in, the steering is precise and there is a sufficient amount of grip around the twisty bits.

It’s also comfortable, despite its 15mm drop in ride height compared to the standard car, and its small exterior dimensions take the strain out of parallel parking.

How does it look?

(Skoda)

The standard Skoda Fabia is a rather tame-looking supermini, although we think the 130 treatment really livens up the car’s profile.

All Fabia 130s gain chunky 18-inch alloy wheels, a black front and rear spoiler, ‘Fabia 130’ badging, twin-exit exhaust tailpipes and a two-tone paint scheme.

The car’s lowered suspension also improves its overall stance, and red brake calipers finish off the sporty makeover.

What’s it like inside?

(Skoda)

The Fabia 130’s interior is lifted from the Monte Carlo model, which means there are thick body-hugging bucket seats, aluminium pedals, a sports steering wheel and carbon fibre-effect upholstery on the seat bolsters and door cards.

The cabin layout is simple and easy to use, while all the materials used throughout feel upmarket for a small car.

As it’s a Skoda, it comes with several clever storage compartments such as an umbrella located in the driver’s door, a windscreen-mounted parking ticket holder and an ice scraper in the fuel filler door.

There is also lots of storage space with decent door bins, a large glovebox, two cupholders, a hidden compartment to the right of the steering wheel and some space in front of the gearlever.

The Fabia’s boxy design also benefits rear-seat occupants, as there is plenty of head and legroom and enough shoulder space for three to sit in the back comfortably.

Boot space is one of the Fabia’s key selling points with 380 litres on offer, putting it on par with cars from the class above. The Volkswagen Golf, for instance, has 381 litres of room.

The rear seats fold down, but they don’t lie flat, making it harder to slide items to the back, though it does increase the overall space to 1,190 litres, making it one of the best-in-class when it comes to boot capacity.

What’s the spec like?

(Skoda)

The Fabia 130 is more than just a glorified trim level, as it gains a substantial amount of toys over the standard car.

In terms of standard kit, all cars come fitted with a 9.2-inch infotainment system, a 10.25-inch Virtual Cockpit, six speakers, dual-zone climate control, rear parking sensors and LED headlights.

The sporty add-ons include 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, black headlining, red brake calipers, sports seats and steering wheel, lowered suspension, sports bumpers, a rear diffuser and a front splitter.

Sadly, with prices starting at £29,995, it’s £400 more than the cheapest Mini Cooper S five-door, making this Skoda a rather pricey proposition.

Verdict

The Fabia 130 is a likeable small car that deserves to be taken seriously, but it certainly isn’t a hot hatch.

It might have all the right design elements and its boost in power certainly has made it more engaging, though cars like the Mini Cooper S are more fun to drive and faster.

The car’s biggest downfall is its gearbox. The sluggish automatic transmission steals the engagement you would have with a traditional hot hatch, which is why the Fabia 130 feels more like a warm hatch.

However, that doesn’t mean you should overlook this sporty Skoda, as the 130 is still a competent, practical and good-looking alternative next to its rivals.