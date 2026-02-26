Changan reveals Deepal S05 compact electric SUV

Changan has revealed its second model with the Deepal S05 compact electric SUV.

Changan is one of China’s oldest car manufacturers and began selling cars in the UK last year with the Deepal S07 electric SUV.

The Deepal S05 joins the firm’s model line-up as a compact electric SUV, taking on cars such as the Kia EV3 and Hyundai Kona Electric.

Underneath, the S05 is equipped with a 68.8kWh battery pack with a single rear-mounted electric motor to produce 268bhp and 290Nm of torque. Changan claims the car can travel up to 303 miles between charges and that all models are compatible with 200kW DC rapid-charging, allowing for a 30 to 80 per cent charge in 15 minutes.

There is also the option of a dual-motor all-wheel drive model, which uses the same 68.8kWh unit and boosts power to 429bhp and 502Nm of torque, though its claimed range drops to 278 miles.

The cockpit features a wraparound design. (Changan)

Changan says that the Deepal S05 uses an ‘aircraft-inspired’ design language with its frameless doors, flush door handles and full-width LED lighting.

Inside, the aircraft theme continues with a wraparound cockpit complemented by a 15.4-inch infotainment screen, while the steering wheel has been inspired by ‘aircraft controls’.

In terms of practicality, the S05 provides a 492-litre boot capacity, which extends to 1,250 litres with the flat-folded rear seats, and all cars boast an additional 159-litre frunk.

Prices start at £37,990 for the single motor rear-wheel drive car, and rise to £39,990 for the dual-motor all-wheel drive model.

Order books open on March 1 with deliveries expected to commence later this year.